Faye Church, age 102, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, August 19, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. Faye was born March 14, 1921, in Mountain City, Johnson County, TN, to the late Amos Bryant and Julie Phillips Bryant. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband Buey Church; three infants; her sisters, Clara Wilson, Fannie Snyder, Dorothy Bryant and one brother, Samuel Bryant.
During WWII she accepted a position with the Department of Defense/Triumph Explosives and moved to Elkton, MD. There she made detonators for the bombs that years later led our nation to victory. She was a proud member of what would later be called the Bomb Squad. After the war, she left Elkton, MD and moved into the Carolinas and worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco company as an inspector. She longed for her home in Mountain City and moved back to take to the bean fields where she was known as the Bean Queen. She could pick a bushel in record time. Once the fields left the city, she accepted a position with United Inter-Mountain Telephone Company in Mountain City where she would remain until she retired.
Faye was always busy doing something either around the house, in the yard, or walking to town. Faye never drove a car; she said God gave her two legs to be able to walk and she was going to walk. On her journeys she always enjoyed good conversation with anyone she talked to, no matter who you were.
Her home was always open, and she always made sure you had something to eat and left with something. It was almost always something she had made like embroidered pillowcases or something from her special canning collection which included apple sauce, apple butter, or strawberry-rhubarb jelly.
At her 100th birthday party she was asked what she contributed her long life to, and she answered, trusting in God, trying to live right, and not eating all those old hamburgers. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Faye was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Kathy Peltier and husband William (Bill); Son, Gene Church; grandson, James Adkins (Alena); great grandson, Caleb Adkins (Olivia); Great-Great grandsons, Liam James Adkins, Beaux Forrest Adkins; step-grandson, Joshua Peltier; step-granddaughters, Kailynn Peltier and Hadlee Hughes; step great-grandson, Tainer Peltier; her special adopted daughters, Robin Gray and Kim Bunting; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Frank Woods officiating, songs by Jerry Horne. The graveside service and burial will follow from the Richard Arnold Cemetery (9668 Hwy 421 S. Trade, TN 37691). Pallbearers will be James Adkins, Caleb Adkins, Christopher Reagan, Tanier Peltier, Johnathan Norris, Joey Norris. Honorary pallbearers are Sonny Roberts, Bob Eller, Danny Cullop, and Randy Stewart.
Special thanks to Amedisys home health, Nurse Kelly, Physical Therapist Alex, and Nurse Practitioner Ashley. Also, special thank you to Dr. Khan (Cardiologist), Dr. Goss, and Dr. Haire (Orthopedics).
Special thanks to my DaVita family, teammates, and patients for making it possible for Kathy to have the time she needed to be there for her mother.
