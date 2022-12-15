Ella Mae McCulloch, age 78, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. Ella Mae was born May 6, 1944 to the late Sam and Maxie Hammons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James “Jim” McCulloch and brothers, Larry Hammons, Fred Hammons, Frank Hammons, and Glenn Hammons.
Ella Mae was a long time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved the times that her and Jim had together, especially sitting on their back porch. She also loved watching Tennessee football and basketball.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Robbie McCulloch and wife Kathy, Jimmy McCulloch and wife Glenda; daughter, Christy McCulloch Mann; special niece, Susie Yoggerst; special great nephews, Anthony and Zach Yoggerst; sister, Nancy Wilson and husband Keith; brother, Richard Hammons and wife Helen; grandchildren, Chelsea Shaw and husband Devin, Katie McCulloch, Wesley McCulloch, Lizzie McCulloch, Xander Mann; great granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Shaw; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Michael Icenhour officiating and special music provided by Lindsey Yoggerst. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Yoggerst, Zach Yoggerst, Wes McCulloch, Darrell Hammons, Xander Mann, Shane Humphrey, Brian Wilson, and Jeff Hess. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Wilson, Richard Hammons, Melvin Humphrey, Steve Mooberry, Larry Motsinger, and Dean Pope.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Johnson County Rescue Squad (203 Vandilla St., Mountain City, TN 37683).
At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 3055 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City TN 37683.
