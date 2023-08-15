"IF YOU NEED ME, LET ME KNOW"
Eddie Tester, age 58, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. He was born November 24,1964 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late Andrew Tester and Margaret Owens Tester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Tester.
Eddie spent most of his life serving his community. He started his career as a CNA at Mountain City Care Center. He was a dispatcher with and later became a deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff's Department. He furthered his career as a Tennessee State Trooper for 18 years and was currently serving as the Sheriff of Johnson County for the past 5 years. He joined the Johnson County Rescue Squad as an EMT then advanced to Paramedic where he served for a number of years. He was a volunteer for the Trade Volunteer Fire Department and later became a member of the Mountain City Fire Department. Eddie also assisted Ken Potter with gun safety/active shooter classes and helped with constable training. He was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge 243 F&AM, Scottish Rite Mason and the Jericho Shrine Temple. Eddie was always willing and eager to help with anything that would improve the county and citizens of Johnson County.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Brenda Tester of 35 years; fur baby Bella; Fudd, his cat; sisters-in-law, Elaine Hansford (Eric) of Elizabethton; Antia Jo-Quinn Burdick of Sevierville, TN; Debbie Cornett Oliver of Laurel Bloomery, TN; brother-in-law, David Cornett of West Grove, PA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service for Eddie will be conducted on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 5 pm in the Johnson County High School Gymnasium with Reverend Frank Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the service hour. Masonic graveside funeral will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love. Eddie will lie in state in the Charles B Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday for those wishing to pay their respects.
His pallbearers will be Gary Hughes, Denver Church, Gary Stout, Johnny Dickens, David Sluder, Jack Cress, Bud Robinson and Eric Hansford.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ken Potter, Johnson County Sheriff's Department, Mountain City fire Department, Johnson County Rescue Department, All Johnson County Volunteer Fire Departments, Mountain City Police Department and Johnson County Officials.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Eddie to the Connections Foundation at 233 Collins Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683
A special Thank You to Kim Kleine
