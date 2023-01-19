Dollie Neff Dugger crossed over on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 91 years of age.
Dollie was born January 19, 1931 at Sampson, Martins Fork, Harlan County, Kentucky. She is the last of eleven children of Wiley Robert Neff and America Merkie Ferguson to pass over. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Edward Dugger; three sons, Edward Lynn, Randy Ray, and Johnny Lee Dugger; her sisters, Mary Green, Odie Green, Ida Cornett, Venna Daniels, Maxie Martin, Mollie Pullen and her twin sister Ollie Russell; her brothers, Chester, Donald, and Hubert Neff; and her grandsons, Eric Winston Hill and Daniel Ray Hill.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and taking walks when she was able. She loved her family and her dog, Peewee. She was a woman of few words, who enjoyed the peace of being at home.
She is survived by two daughters, Delores Jean Moore and husband, Randall, and Kathy Fay Morefield and husband, Bud; one son, Mitchell Wayne Dugger and wife, Kathy; special daughter-in-law, Melinda Dugger; grandchildren, Derick Hill, Shawn Forrester, Buddy Morefield, Chara Lynch, Dacey Brewer, and Josh Dugger; step-grandchildren, Brandon Shultz, Letha Shultz, Mary Watson, and Candace Swacker; great-grandchildren, Dillon and Dakota Hill, Eli and Gracie Hill, Travis Forrester, Finley Morefield, Asher, Caius, and Therin Lynch, Ambrose Jasper Brewer, Kinslee Dugger; step great-grandchildren, Katie and Sophie Tidwell.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Buddy Morefield officiating. Pallbearers will be Dollie’s family.
