David Shomate age 66, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday evening, December 16, 2022 at his home. He was born February 20, 1956 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Spencer Shomate and Georgia Walsh Shomate. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Shomate and nephew, Daniel Shomate.
David was always on the go. He enjoyed talking to his friends and his uncle who was like his brother. David loved his grandkids very much. He was passionate about TN sports and NASCAR and enjoyed playing golf with his son.
Those left to cherish his memories included his daughter, Misty Lundell (Brandon); son, Chad Shomate (Jordan); sisters, Dixie Widener and Diane McGlamery (Lawrence); brothers, Rick Shomate (Sheila) and Bill Shomate (Joyce); grandchildren, Chloe Shomate, Haley Buzard, and Tyler Lundell; great grandchild, Kingsten Buzard; special nieces, Emily Shupe, Madison Wagner, Tanieka Halberg, Chastity Miller, Kelly Martin, and Sherri Cook; uncle, Arville Walsh; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of David Shomate has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.