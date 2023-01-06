We are saddened to announce the passing of Danny Keith Dugger, age 55, on December 20, 2022. He was born February 25, 1967 to the late Howard Dugger and Celia Church Dugger.
Danny was a block mason for 35 years and was the owner of Dugger Masonry. He enjoyed working on his classic cars with his brother and riding 4 wheelers but loved spending time with his daughter, Danielle most of all.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Dugger; Sister-in-law, Faye Dugger and a nephew, Harold Junior Dugger.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Danielle; sisters, Joann Dugger and Irene Dugger; brothers, Harold Dugger, Steve Dugger (Nancy), Jerry Dugger, (Patty), Charles Dugger (Becky), Kevin Dugger (Felicia) and several nieces and nephews. His special friend, who was like a brother to him, Ray Potter also survives.
Funeral service for Danny will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. In the Buford Lipford Chapel in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Estep officiating. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Poga Cemetery at Piney Grove Pallbearers are Josh Dugger, Timothy Dugger, Ray Potter, Brad Eastridge, Steve Laws and Chris Laws.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
arrangements for the Dugger family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 West Main Street, Mountain city, TN 37683