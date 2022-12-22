Danielle Rae Roark Sutherland passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 in Memphis Tennessee. She was born September 20, 1990 in Boone, NC to Daniel Roark and Cathy Phillips.
Danielle was a graduate of Johnson County High School. She enjoyed volleyball, Basketball and hanging out with her friends.
Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents are her daughter; Kyilie Peterson of Mountain City, her son; Nathaniel Sutherland of Mountain City, sister; Cheyenne Roark (Adam) of Mountain City, brother; Dalton Roark (Cassie) of Mountain City, Stepmom; Belinda Phillips, Stepsister; Tiffany Price (Hunter) of Virginia Beach. Grandparents; Spencer and Ferry Roark, and Peggy Phillips. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Danielle will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 6 pm in the Buford Lipford Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Spencer Roark officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 5 pm to 6 pm prior to the funeral.
