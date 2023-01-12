Daniel “Boone” Deyton, age 45, passed away January 4, 2023. He was born September 10, 1977 to Terry and Debra Deyton. He was preceded in death by several uncles.
Daniel was lovingly known as “Boone” to many. He was funny and had a great sense of humor. He loved making everyone laugh and enjoyed picking on people that he liked. He was always loyal to those he loved.
Survivors include his parents, Terry and Debra Deyton; wife, Chassidy Deyton; daughter, Brooklyn Deyton; son, Logan Deyton; nephew who was like a son, Jack Deyton; brother, Johnny Ray Deyton; one grandchild on the way; uncle, Burgess Deyton, and dear friend, Mary “Flossy” Howard.
Per Boone’s wishes, there will be no formal service held.
