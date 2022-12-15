Reverend Clifford Lee Brewer, better known as Cliff, aged 65 of Creston passed away Thursday, December 8 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:00pm at Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Graybeal and Rev. Brian Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Rev. Brewer was born in Pennsylvania to Talmadge “Bill” and Frances “Dutchie” Brewer on August 18, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randall Brewer.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Evelyn; two daughters, Annabell Bennett (Toby) of Warrensville and Amanda Brewer of Lansing; granddaughter Lillian Bennett; grandson Jonah Bennett; sister, Sandra Reese (Kevin) of Pennsylvania; brother, Charles Brewer of Maryland; several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Brewer worked in various fields of construction for his entire career. He worked in the drywall business up and down the east coast for many years helping to construct buildings in many different cities. After deciding to change the direction of his construction endeavors, he began laying tile and hardwood floors with his own business and working for the business of a family friend. Many of his wonderful tile designs continue to beautify homes today.
While the buildings and designs that Rev. Brewer helped to build will continue to endure, the love he had for his family and friends will continue even longer. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He always enjoyed sitting with a good cup of coffee and having a good visit or creating things with his grandchildren.
Rev. Brewer has left a lasting testimony with everyone that he met. He never met a stranger and loved talking about his love of the Lord with everyone he met. After announcing his call to preach in 1994, he gave sermons throughout the county and when his health prevented him from going to church, he enjoyed to worship by watching sermons online.
Rev. Brewer has left a a beautiful legacy and wonderful memories for his family to cherish. He was deeply loved and will truly be missed.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, C/O Rick Greer, 823 Hospital Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
