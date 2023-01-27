Charles Earnest Henry, age 87, passed away on January 10, 2023 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Charles was born October 28, 1935 in Abingdon, VA to the late Sam and Francis Henry.
Charles loved flowers and gardening and being outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Mary Louise Henry; daughter, Tammy Sizemore; sons, Jerry Henry and wife Rita, Randy Henry, Bryan Henry, Kelly Henry and wife, Jenny; sisters, Mary Wolfe, Peggy Holmes, Wanda Henry, Lenny Biggs; brothers, Sammy Henry, Ricky Henry; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with J.B. Shelton officiating. The graveside service and burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir, NC. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Charles Earnest Henry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.