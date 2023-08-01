Carolyn Sue Tester Braswell, age 67, passed away on July 23, 2023. She was born September 26, 1955 to the late Ellis and Dolly Tester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, June Tester, and sisters, Barbara Brewer and Donna Hamby.
Carolyn was a very sweet person and will be missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed music and loved her pets. She was of the Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Kenneth Braswell; daughter, Jasmine Sanders; sisters, Peggy Baker (Tim) of Florida and Linda Davis (Earl) of Mountain City, TN; brothers, Earl Owens (Sue) of Hudson, NC, Eddie Tester, and Gary Tester of Mountain City, TN; special friend, Angel Philyaw.
The graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Rainbow Cemetery with Pastor Earl Owens officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
