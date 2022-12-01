Carolyn Kay Lewis, age 63, passed away on November 21, 2022 at The Waters of Johnson City. Carolyn was born on December 9, 1958 to the late Ben and Lydia Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Conrad and Calvin.
Carolyn was a gifted interior decorator who was also a skilled sketch artist. She had earned her cosmetology license from Tri-Cities Beauty College and started her own business doing hair. Her favorite pet was her cat, Jasper. Carolyn was a member of Shady Valley Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Clarice Crowder and husband Randy; nieces, Christine Carter, Leslie Davis, Cayla Arney; two great nieces, Shana and Callie; two great nephews, Alex & Colton; aunts and uncles, Charles and Helen McQueen, Dora McQueen, Kerby and Linda McQueen, Reba and Larry Isenhour; cousins, Lewis and McQueens; special friends Jeff Lewis and family, Kenneth and Lisa McQueen.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with John Hammett officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley. Pallbearers will be Kenneth McQueen, Bradley McQueen, Jeff Lewis, Russell Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Taylor Robinson, and Julian Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Hutchinson, Ron Carter, Terry Hutchinson, Johnny Hutchinson, Darrin Davis, Brian McQueen, Kerby McQueen II, David McQueen, Lynn Robinson, Stuart Hutchinson, and Chuck Wright.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Shady Valley Fire Department (c/ o Conley Gentry, 340 Walker Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688).
