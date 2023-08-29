MOUNTAIN CITY - Carl Walsh, age 56, of Hubert Taylor Rd., Mountain City, passed away on Tuesday morning August 22, 2023 at his home after a brief illness. He was born February 20, 1967 to Jesse Walsh and the late Mary Stanley Walsh. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Lucille Walsh, and Willie and Tav Stanley.
Carl was a very kind and loving man but stood up for those he cared about and what he believed in. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, trucks, racing, and going to flea markets. Carl loved animals, especially his dogs. He was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church which he loved as well as his church family.
Those left to cherish his memories include his father, Jesse Walsh; sister, Brenda Walsh; aunts, Jeannie Walsh, Marie Bryant, and Helen Barker; uncle, Ralph Stanley; cousins, Cora Morris, Billy Alley, Becky Hall, Jeremy Walsh, and Adam Walsh; special uncle and aunt, Sonny and Cathy Souder; special cousins, Steven Souder, Chopper Souder, and Tootie Souder.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Leonard Fletcher officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Dunn Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Walsh, Adam Walsh, Johnny Potter, Larry Dunn, Lindsey Jennings, and Tim Mullins. Honorary pallbearers are Sonny Souder, David Roark, and the employees of Chandler Concrete.
The family will receive friends at the home.
