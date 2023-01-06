Blaine O Stout, 90, of Mountain City, TN, passed away peacefully December 23rd, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was born in Mountain City August 1, 1932, to Stacey and Hazel Stout. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Phillippi Stout and his brother, Bill Stout.
After marrying Elizabeth, his high school sweetheart, Blaine spent four years in the Air Force stationed in Salina, KS and Swindon, England. Upon returning to the states, they settled in Boone, NC where they raised their three sons. Blaine worked for Maymead Block Company for nine years and eventually retired in 1997 after a thirty-year career from Hound Ears Country Club. While living in Boone, Blaine attended flight school in Hickory and was a licensed pilot. He and Elizabeth were active members of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Boone. In 1999, Blaine and Elizabeth moved back to Mountain City to enjoy their retirement years where they became members of First Baptist Church of Mountain City.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons and daughters-in-law: David and Debbie Stout of Boone, NC, Donald and Patricia Stout of Mars Hill, NC and Steven and Debbie Stout of Hendersonville, NC; grandchildren: Daniel Stout, Sarah Block and husband David, Kelsey Condon and husband Jack, Kristen Stout, Kimberly Stout, Michael Stout and wife Heather and Joseph Stout and wife Jenny; Great-grandchildren: Henry and Colette Block, Walter and Merrill Condon, Erik Stout; Sisters-in law, Brenda Stout and Lorraine Westrick and husband Dick; Brother-in-law Ralph Phillippi; and his special four-legged friend, his cat Tigger.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Phillippi Cemetery with Preacher Ricky Campbell officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Payne, Tommy Wilson, Todd Grayson, Gary Cobb, Pat Knight, Terry Jordan, and Jerry Jordan.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Blaine O. Stout has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.