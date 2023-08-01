Billy Dean Roark, age 67, passed away July 24, 2023. He was born June 5, 1956 in Abingdon, VA to the late Ralph and Sally Roark. In addition to his mother and father, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Roark and son, Shannon Roark.
Bill owned and operated Roan Valley Auction Company for over 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed working. He loved auctions, yard sales and being around family and friends. He served as a Johnson County commissioner for several years and also helped establish the Trade Community Center and Trade Days, where he served as president. Billy was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Tabatha Ann Roark; sons, Kevin Dean Roark and Roby Austin Roark; brother, Robert Roark and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Kendall, Alelia, Tessa, Martina; great-grandson, Lelynn; niece, Stephanie Roark (Michael Reece); great-niece, McKayla; special friend, Joy Lawrence and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Trade Community Center (228 Modock Road, Trade, TN 37691). The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Ed Porter and Charlie Martin officiating. The graveside service and burial will immediately follow at the Roark Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Benny Dunn, Pete Wagner, Larry Oakes, Michael Reece, Charles Marcum, John Price, and Eugene Hand.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Billy Dean Roark has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.