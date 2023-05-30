MORGANTON, NC - We are saddened to announce the passing of Thomas Phil Crosswhite, age 74, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Morganton, North Carolina. He was born November 30, 1948 in Shady Valley, Tennessee to the late Elmer Wade Crosswhite and Mina Lou Owens Crosswhite. Thomas was a graduate of Johnson County High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former employee of Burlington Industries.
Thomas loved traveling and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda Rodefer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Melody Ann Wilson Crosswhite. His children: Jennifer Buckles of Elizabethton, TN, Kelly Stewart of Elizabethton, TN, and Bobby Stewart of Morganton, North Carolina. His siblings: Ethel Hardin of Elizabethton, TN and Betty Villarreal of Mountain City, TN, Garmol Wade Crosswhite of Elizabethton, TN, and Elmer Forrest of Bristol, TN. His grandchildren: Abby Shelton, Austin Stewart, Madison Stewart, Blake Brown and Madilyn Brown. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service for Mr. Crosswhite will be conducted Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Crosswhite cemetery with military honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Bobby Stewart, Kelly Stewart, Jason Buckles, Freddy Villarreal, Austin Stewart and Blake Brown. Everyone is asked to assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Arrangements for the Crosswhite family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.