Albert Glenn Arnold was born at home and grew up in Mountain City, TN. The oldest of four children born to Herman and Edna Howard Arnold: Albert, Ramon, William (Willie), and is survived by his baby sister Louise Arnold Phillips. Albert married Sarah Elizabeth Batson, and they had three children together, Steven Albert Arnold, Virginia Dawn Oswald, and Tishia Elizabeth Arnold Snyder. Their respective spouses are Pam Blankenship Arnold, Dean William Oswald, and Mitchell J. Snyder. Tishia and Mitch had the proud honor of our parents’ care for the last few years and are much appreciated.
Albert is survived by nieces and nephews as well. Raymond and Joan had Raina and Stephanie. Willie and Millie Arnold had Jeffrey and Westley Arnold, Dale and Louise Phillips had 3 boys Eddy, & Kevin Phillips. Albert and their youngest son Travis were very close. Travis preceded him and will be waiting on the other side. All the Arnold men joined different branches of service and volunteered. Albert was proud to volunteer and serve his country in the Army and will have a military funeral. In his youth he worked hard on farms. He also played Country Western Music which stemmed from his deep roots in gospel music at church. He and his sister Louise sang on the radio a time or two, and Albert traveled singing with such names as Dottie West. He was good with cars and did a little mechanical work in his youth. He was an Electrician by trade and helped many people. Albert and his wife Sarah lived the majority of their lives in the old home stead on Arnold Road. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching the animals. He enjoyed watering his tomatoes. He enjoyed playing pool and singing for his friends. He enjoyed Westerns, Football, and Racing. He enjoyed looking at his wife across the room and reminding her how pretty he still thought she was after 50+ years of marriage. He will be remembered as a loving father and husband, a good friend if you needed him, and a man of few words. He didn’t say much, wouldn’t talk badly about people. When he did talk, people listened because it was worth hearing. He let people live their own lives and he didn’t judge, but if you asked, he had sound advice and knowledgeable help. He could quote scripture for the occasion if you asked for it, but he never shoved his personal beliefs down other people’s throats unless he felt he had no choice.
He will be missed here on Earth, but When the Role is Called Up Yonder, we will all be there. We rejoice that he is in his new body and no longer in any pain.
Albert will lie in state at Mountain City Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Dunn Memorial Park Cemetery (Forge Creek Rd) in Mountain City, TN with Pastor David Hankal officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Phillips, Kevin Phillips, Jeffery Arnold, Wesley Arnold, Craig Sluder, Tommy Wilson, and Mitchell Snyder.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Roan Creek Baptist Church Building Fund or Johnson County E.M.S.
