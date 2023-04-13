Kristopher Dwight Eller, age 41 of Creston, NC, passed away on March 26, 2023. Kristopher was born November 10, 1981 to Larry Eller and Darlene Eller. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Virginia Lewis and Mary Eller Buchanan.
Kristopher was quite the handy-man and could do anything he set his mind to. He thoroughly enjoyed working on things and building stuff. He was a big jokester and liked to make everyone laugh. He believed in the Lord and enjoyed reading the Bible. He adored his dog, Skip “Chip-Chip” and loved his family so much.
Those left to cherish his memories include his mom, Darlene Eller and Doyle Stephens; Dad, Larry Eller; girlfriend, Jessica Rash; sons, Kristopher Max Eller, Tommy Dwight Eller; step-daughter, Emily Farmer; sister, Vanessa Latham and Michael; brother, Patrick Eller; two step-grandchildren; nephew, Justin Latham; uncles, David Lewis and Ann, Timmy Lewis and Sonya, Darren Lewis; aunt, Roxanne Eller; cousins, Nikki Stout and Tara Barlow.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Alan Younce and Tommy Stephens officiating.
Friends and family may visit the home of Vanessa and Michael Latham, 453Baldwin Gap Road, Creston, NC 28615.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Kristopher Dwight Eller has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.