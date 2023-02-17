Kathy Moss, 65, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 9:14 P.M. at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
She was born March 23, 1957, in Mountain City, Tennessee, to the late Juday and Edith Carolee Swift Horne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Moss on December 21, 2020.
Kathy was a Seamstress for Levi Strauss Company for many years and a member of the Joyful Hearts Quilt Guild in Adair County.
Survivors include:
Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law – Tom and Terry Moss of Lexington
Two nieces – Megan (Scott) Salathe of Louisville and Sara Moss of Austin, Texas
Funeral service – Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Riddle officiating
Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery
Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Monday
