Joel Patrick Snyder, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was loved by all who knew him! He was preceded in death by his parents, W.D. “Doc” and Zola Snyder, and brothers, Scotty Snyder and Lynn Snyder.
Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Snyder; step-children, Amy Thompson (Brandon) and Jeremy Snyder (Jackie); grandchildren, Macey (Chris), Michael (Krisi) and Izzy; nephews, Shane Snyder (Angel) and Dan Snyder (Rebecca); uncle, John D. Snyder;
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial will immediately follow the visitation from Sunset Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Connor Simcox, Dylan Simcox, Chris Harrison, Brandon Thompson, Michael Oxentine, Jeremy Snyder, Dan Snyder, and Shane Snyder. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Basher, Dave Greene, Lewis Walker, Billy Walker, Steve Arnold, Bud Reece, Bob Heck, David Snyder, Wesley Snyder, and Charles Crosswhite.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe Pat’s honor to Karing Hearts Cardiology, 701 N. State of Franklin Rd., Ste 2, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family of Joe Pat Snyder has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.