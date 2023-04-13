Lois C Tester, age 84, of 1091 Sandy Road, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1938 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late William Claude Tester and Dottie Mae Triplet Tester. She enjoyed cooking, bird watching and gardening. She attended First Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Bob Tester; sisters, Margie Trivette, Christine Morelock, Ella Jean Lewis and Arlene Burgess.
Her survivors include two daughters, Winola Perkins (Terry) and Ginger Norris both of Mountain City. Two sons Jeff Tester (Dreama) of Butler and Dennis (Pug) Tester of Mountain City; Sister, Joyce Bradley (Jack) of Butler; grandchildren, Kody Norris (Mary Rachel) of Mountain City, Dustin Tester of Mountain City; Joe Smith, Aubrey Smith, Brandon Smith and Mystery Smith all of Butler; two great grandchildren, William (doodlebug) Smith and Jaxtyn Smith of Butler; special friends, Cheryl Woods and Beverly Miller also survive.
Funeral service for Lois C Tester will be conducted at 3 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023 in the Charles B Hux chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Reverend Ted Lewis and Reverend Frank Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 pm prior to the funeral service. Graveside and burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Eastridge, Matt Dunn, David Torbett, Josh Bryant, Doug Tester and Michael Icenhour.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of the Johnson County Rescue Squad.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff of Mountain City Care Center.
At other times the family will receive friends at the residence of a daughter, Ginger, 346 Hospital Hill Road, Mountain City.
Online condolence may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683