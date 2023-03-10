After a long battle with terminal cancer, that in the end affected his mental health, Tony Alan Smith went home to be with His Lord and Savior on March 1st 2023.
Tony was born on August 21, 1958 to parents Tony Riley and Mary Smith. Tony was Preceded in death by both parents as well as two sisters Carolyn Taylor and Sharon Shelton, and one brother Roger Smith.
Tony was a great father to 5 children and fiercely loved all of his many grandchildren. He was a fun loving soul who always had a great, probably unbelievable, story to tell. He loved sharing his life with anyone he met. And when the cancer took his voice he then had a beautiful smile for everyone who came in contact with him. He worked hard to learn to talk again with his machine and was able to communicate well with those close to him.
In his early life Tony was quite the Billiard player winning many tournaments and could often be found around a pool table! He was a gambler, a one eyed pool shark, and a very proud Papaw. He loved motorcycles and hanging out with his lifelong friends. He lived for family cookouts and spending time with all his children and grandchildren.
In the last couple years, Tony enjoyed playing bowling on his WII and watching preaching on TV. He loved eating Nilla Wafers and Billy’s German Chocolate Cakes.
Those left to cherish his memories include his two daughters: Christina Sutherland and husband Jeff and Angel Smith (Travis); sons : Tony Ray Smith and wife Tabitha; Billy Smith and wife Tammy; Jesse Smith (Erica); and His Grandchildren: Allison, Pri, Abby, Nate, Marissa, Shaylee, Ryleigh, Abby, Jadynn, Emma, Ryan, Joshua, Jeremiah, Hogan, Caleb, Tristan, Silas, and other foster grandchildren that he loved. The mothers of his children: Jean and Linda. His sister Susan Taylor and close friend considered a brother Rex Miller as well as many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and cherished friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday March 11th 3:00-5:00 at Hux Lipford Funeral Home in the Charles B. Hux Chapel with service to follow at 5:00 with Pastor Bill Morefield officiating.
In lue of flowers the family ask for donations toward the funeral expenses or donations made to the American Cancer Society
