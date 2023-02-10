Eddie Joe Guy, age 68, of Mountain City, TN passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Frye Hospital in Hickory, NC. He was born on March 11, 1954 to the late Ray Odell Guy and Thelma Lee Hicks Guy.
Eddie was a truck driver for 50 years and he was the best. Eddie and Cindy were extremely close, they loved each other deeply. They trucked together, gardened together and did almost everything together. The Most important thing to Eddie was serving God. He loved the Lord. He was a Sunday school superintendent, played guitar and sang in church. Eddie was a blessing to everyone who knew him and he never met a stranger. He was loved by many and will be missed deeply.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 25 years, Cindy Burton Guy; his daughter Kelly Guy and friend David; his two daughters, not by blood, but by love, Melissa Robinson and husband William and Tonya Burton and fiancé, Brian Willis; his five precious grandchildren, Danielle, Dalton, Desirea, Derek, and Dara Bella.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church ( Foscoe, NC) with Preacher Tyler Street and Preacher Jeff Guy to officiate. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from the Ward Family Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Eddie’s memory may be made to Grace Baptist Church.
Friends may visit at the home 1834 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City, TN 37683.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Eddie Guy has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.