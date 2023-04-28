The Bible says in Job 14:1, Man that is born of woman is of few days and full of trouble.
On April 19th at 6:40 am The Good Lord said "My child come home. You have suffered enough. The angels are opening the gates. Welcome Home."
Paul "Jack" Eller was born on March 24, 1940 to the late Bell and Nell Icenhour Eller. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Oma Norris (Lee) and Mary Ann Dickens (Shot); brother, Delmer Eller; niece, Brenda Amberger; nephew, Kenny Norris, brothers-in-law, Conley (Betty Jean) Eller, Roy (Virginia) Eller, Carl Eller and John Brown.
Jack started working at an early age. He worked at Burlington, Shoe plant, Levis and The Town of Mountain City.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved his church family, especially the children. Jack loved fishing with his sons and enjoyed watching westens and wrestling. Jack was very active in his community and was a member of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department for over 43 years. He was a great husband, father brother and grandfather. He always had a smile and loved everyone.
Those left to cherish Jack's memory include his wife and best friend of 65 years, June eller; sons and daughters-in-lawTommy Jack and Holly Eller and Randy and Missy Eller; brother, Bob Eller and wife JoAnn; sister, Myrtle Brown; grandchildren Karen, Amanda Blevins (Matt), Shana Jenkins (Jesse), and Josh Eller ( Ally), great grandchildren, Ava, Jack, Kynzleigh, Liam, Nash, Jax and Baby Girl due in August, Hailey and Nadia; many special nieces, niphews and special friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm on Saturday, Arpril 22, 2023 in the Charles B Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Steven Spencer, Michael Icenhour and Sammy Icenhour officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 prior to the funeral service. Graveside servcie will be at 2 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Phillippi cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Casey, Chris Atwood, Danny Simms, Junior Potter, Jerry Lipford and the Mens Sunday School Class.
