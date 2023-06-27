We lost one of the world's greatest men suddenly early Sunday morning, June 18, 2023. Roby Dean Phillippi, Sr. was born in Mountain City, TN to the late Edwin "Tuck" and Mary Virginia Phillippi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol "Lum" Phillippi; their son, Roby Phillippi, Jr.; and his brothers, Harold (Faye), Bob, and Jim Phillippi.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Maggie Kendrick (husband Shannon) and Jeff Phillippi; grandchildren, Preston Dean Kendrick and Kristina Phillippi; brothers-in-law, Eddie Mahala (wife Buffy) and Mike Martin (wife Janet); sisters-in-law, Sherry Wagnor (husband Lewis) and Lolly Mahala; special friends, Bob and Helen Horn; many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Roby was a 1968 graduate of Johnson County High School and of Steed College. He served in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division. He retired from the U.S. Forest Service where he served as the fire management officer and led the Hot Shot Crew. Roby was an avid hunter and active with the Doe Valley Sportsman's Club. He faithfully attended Bethany Baptist Church and taught the Good News Sunday school class. Out of all his accomplishments, Roby was most proud of his children and especially his grandchildren. He was happiest in the woods building forts, hiking, and fishing with them. He shared a special bond with them both, and loved to teach them all the things that would make their parents nervous. Everyone who knew Roby will quickly say he was the greatest man they knew. He was a man of great faith, even when he endured more storms than any man should have to. Roby loved his family fiercely. He had the biggest servant heart and was always helping someone in the community, never asking for anything in return. He was patient, kind, and so full of love. He will be missed beyond measure.
The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Bethany Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Gale Hartley officiating. The graveside service will follow at Brookshire Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Johnny Dickens, Bob Horn, Johnny Davis, Mickey Taylor, Fentriss Watts, Burl Johnson, Eddie Mahala, Doug Morris, and Donnie Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Street, Jack Arnold, Jewel Williams, Doe Valley Sportsman's Association, Watauga District Hot Shot Crew, and Good News Sunday school class.
