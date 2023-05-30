MOUNTAIN CITY - Barry L. Hamilton, age 80, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Sunday morning, May 21, 2023 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Barry was born July 9, 1942 to the late Jack and Dot Hamilton in Harrisburg, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Hamilton.
Barry loved the Lord, his family, and his church family. His favorite activity was traveling with his best friend, Preacher Bud, to revivals anywhere they were held. He especially loved cookouts and spending Sunday dinners surrounded by his family. He also enjoyed Broadway music and watching NASCAR and wrestling on tv. Barry served in the US Navy during the Cuban Crisis from 1961 to 1965. He was a member of Dewey Christian Church and served as an elder for many years.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann; son, Scott (Gail); daughter, Lee Ann (Jeff); four grandchildren, Josh, Jessica, Jeffrey and Justin and brother, David Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Dewey Christian Church.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Dewey Christian Church with Minister C.D. Bud Gentry officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Chris Pierce, Chris Reece, Zach Isaacs, Jeffrey Rife, Josh Hamilton, and Justin Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Wallace and Russ Love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, 209 Reece Ave., Mountain City, TN 37683.
The family of Barry L. Hamilton has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.