Barbara Earl Shull Simcox, age 79, went to be with the lord Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hillview Nursing home. Barbara was born on December 11, 1943, in Mountain City to the late Earl and Louise Shull. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Linda Brown, her two brothers Tom Shull and Terry Shull, her son-in-law Roby dunn, her ex-husband Jabin V (Ben) Simcox, and her precious caregiver Darlene Orndorff.
Before graduating from JCHS in 1961, She was very involved in school and was cheer captain. She continued to be close to her classmates until her death, planning her class reunions every year for more than 20 years. She was a huge Tennessee Vols Fan. It was always a family affair including KFC before the game! She attended many away games and bowl games in addition to her season tickets!
She began working at H&R Block in 1971 and bought the Mountain City franchise in 1977. She was everyone's "tax lady" and all her clients loved her. She took pride in helping her clients in any way she could professionally and personally. She retired after 45 years. Barbara also worked for the ASCS office on the tobacco market for over 30 years. Barbara was entrepreneur. She owned Starlight Video, G&H Coin Laundry, and Shull's Farm Corn maze with her son Michael. She raised tobacco, green pepper, and catnip over the years.
Barbara was extremely active in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She led the GA's and Acteens, sang in the choir, directed Bible School for 10 years, and directed all dramas the church produced during Christmas and Easter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Michael Simcox and Celeste Simcox Dunn, her grandchildren Izzy Dunn and Sam Dunn (Hannah), and her great-grandchildren Jaxon and Sawyer Dunn. Her sister Pat Eller (Edgar), Nephews Steve Brown (Robin), Scotty Eller (Renee), Jim Shull, Mechelle Arney, Jonathan Shull (Danielle), and great nieces and nephews. Special friend, Jeanie Arnold her best friend since 5th grade.
Family will receive friends Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 4:30-7:30pm, with funeral following. Pastor Jim Norman presiding
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Simcox family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.