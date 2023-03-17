Albert Carl Stanley, age 86, of Mountain City went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Mountain City Care Center following a brief illness. He was born May 18, 1936 to the late Sollie and Mae Winters Stanley. Carl was preceded in death by a son, Robert Stanley; sister, Virginia Tester; brothers, Charlie Stanley, Odell Stanley and Bert Stanley; step-daughter, Cathy Testerman and step grandson, Christopher Brooks.
Carl loved fishing, gardening, and taking care of his orchard. He was a member of Ackerson Creek Church of Christ for many years and enjoyed reading his Bible. Carl worked at the Shoe Plant for several years before starting his own company Stanley Enterprise Garbage Collection, which he was very proud of.
Carl is survived by his wife of 43 years, Eva Stanley; sons, Jerry Stanley and wife Perriann of Mountain
City, Steve Stanley and wife Kim of Greenville TN, Tony Stanley and wife Charmin of Mountain City; step-son, Michael Brooks and wife Brenda of Marion, VA; grandchildren, Leslie Forrester (Shawn), Tanieka Halberg (Ari), Ashley James (Eric), Justin Stanley (Farzana), Patricia Faye Baker (Derek), Kayla Stanley, Katie Stanley, Jessica Jupin (Chris) and Tonya Brooks; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Judy Wallace; brother, Delmar Stanley and wife Evelyn; brother-in-law, Fred Combs.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 6-8:00 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home.
No formal service, it was Carl's wishes to be cremated.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Mountain City Care Center for the care he received.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Carl Stanley has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.