“Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
Janet Shupe Rupard, age 82, passed away March 7, 2023 at her home in Laurel Bloomery. Janet was born July 2, 1940 to the late Frank and Alice Shupe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband of 49 years, Bobby Dean Rupard; sister, Emaline Shupe Nichols and brothers, Jimmy Shupe and Marshall Shupe.
To know her, was to love her. Janet loved to play music with her mom and was known for her baking, especially her peanut butter cookies, fudge, and delicious cakes. She loved working in her flowers, making fried apple pies and spending time with her grandchildren. She also adored her 11 grand puppies. She was loved by all the children at Laurel Elementary School who called her Granny and she raised as her own over many years. Janet retired from the Johnson County School System after 30 years of employment as a secretary. She was also a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Jeff Rupard and wife Melissa of Laurel Bloomery; daughter, Cindy Cretsinger Heck and husband Bill of Laurel Bloomery; son, Jon Rupard of Laurel Bloomery; grandchildren, Kaleb Cretsinger and Channie Cretsinger and fiancé Knox Cavitt; beloved sister, Barbara Shupe of Butler; brothers, Glen Shupe and wife Wanda of Butler; Frankey Shupe and wife Bebbie of Butler; Mitchell Shupe and wife Elwanda of Johnson City, and Benny Shupe and wife Mary of Mountain City; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow with Tom Prator officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Eric Taylor, Bill Heck, Brian Taylor, Evan Taylor, Ron Shupe, and Knox Cavitt. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Thomas, Benny Rupard, Phil Winters, Gary Winters, Mike Lewis, Brian Shupe, David Shupe, Ronnie Campbell, Clark Ward, Tracy Ward, Alan Lewis, Terry Lewis, Bob Savory, and Dr. William Handy.
At other times, friends and family may visit the home of her daughter, Cindy, 1035 Waters Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. William Handy, Johnson County Home Health, Tina Reece Young, Marshall Young, and Amedisys Hospice, especially Joanie McQueen and Gail Miller, and Dr. Raina Sluder & Staff.
