We are saddened to announce the passing of Ruth Caroldean Cooke, age 91, on February 2, 2023 at her residence. Ruth was born on March 10, 1931 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Calton Graybeal and Bessie Eastridge Graybeal.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Roy Gene Lipford; a son, Terry Lynn Cooke; sisters, Betty Faye Stuart, Sue Simmons, Bobbie Jean Cogswell; brothers, Conley Odell Graybeal, Wade Graybeal, Pete Graybeal, Vaughn (Short) Graybeal and an infant brother Bernice Graybeal.
Ruth was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was a very loving and caring mother, loved preparing meals and the holidays and had a meal with her family every Monday night.
Her survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jim Cooke of the home, her children, Eddie Lipford (Sirena), Ronnie Lipford (Debbie), Elaine Henley, Tim Lipford (Mary), Tom Cooke, Teddy Cooke and Michele Cooke Crowder (Jim); grandchildren, Calvin Lipford, Jessica Cunningham, Leon Henley, Adriane Henley, Mackenzie Cooke, Mikey Furches and Cameron Crowder; seven great grandchildren; her special friend, Mary Alice (Punkin) Jenkins and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Ruth Caroldean Cooke will be conducted on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the Buford Lipford Chapel in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home at 2 pm with David Hankle and Berry Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm prior to the service. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Reece Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
At other times friends may call at the residence at 110 Roan Street, Mountain City.
A special Thanks to the nursing staff at Johnson County Hospital and Avalon Hospice.
A special Thanks to her granddaughter, Jessica Cunningham for taking such wonderful care of her during her sickness.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Cooke family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683