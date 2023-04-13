James D. “Jim” Head, age 71 of Mountain City, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023 at his home. Jim was born March 20, 1952 in Mountain City, Johnson County, TN to Cora Mae Payne Head and the late Worley Ray Head. In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond R. Head (1984).
Jim was a 1970 graduate of Johnson County High School. He was employed at Tri-State Growers for 41 years. Jim was a member of Hammons Chapel Christian Church.
He is survived by his mother, Cora Mae Stout of the home; his sister, Dorothy Shupe and husband Mike; brother, Steve Stout; niece, Kim Hampton; great nephew, Logan Hampton; aunt, Betty Eller; many friends, neighbors, co-workers and his church family.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. from Dunn Memorial Park Cemetery (1889 Forge Creek Rd. Mountain City, TN) with Minister Josh Giddings officiating.
Friends may visit at the home of his sister, Dorothy Shupe, 1631 Divide Rd. Mountain City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of James D. “Jim” Head has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.