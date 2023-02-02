Geraldine Little Lowe, 91, Butler, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the Signature Health Care of Elizabethton, Tennessee after an extended illness. She was born October 13, 1931 in Jonesborough, Tennessee to the late Roy P. & Mary Elizabeth Treadway Little. She was a 1949 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Geraldine had lived in Butler since 1952. She loved her grandchildren, quilting and sewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband J.L. Lowe who passed away April 16, 2003, by four sisters: Shirley Trent, Ruth Greene, Margaret Arney and Katherine Greene and two brothers: Austin and Howard Little. Grealdine was a member of Little Doe Baptist Church.
Survivors include Three Daughters: Patricia (Bobby) Shetley, Erwin, Lori Ann (David) Styles, Johnson City and Tabatha (Howie) Graham, Titusville, Florida. Two Sons: Thomas (Vicky) Lowe, Erwin and David (Joan) Lowe, Butler. Eight Grandchildren, and Eleven Great Grandchildren. One Brother: Jack Little, Fort Worth, Texas. Her Brothers-In-Law: Charlie Lowe and William Lowe. Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Victor Tucker, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 in the Lowe Family Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday will be: Aaron Potter, Justin Lowe, Brandon Vines, Devin Lowe, Lane Potter, Dale Potter, Howard Graham III, Duncan Graham and Jacob Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Charlie Lowe, William Lowe, Jack Little, Howard Stout and Tom Kyte. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Signature Health for the care she received. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lowe family