Dorothy M Minks, age 92, passed away at the Mountain City Care Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born February 27, 1931 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late Will Hawkins and Crethia Combs Hawkins. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hawkins and her beloved husband, James Minks. She was a JCHS graduate of the class of 1953, member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She loved gardening, canning and cooking.
Survivors include; niece, Diane Worley (Bud); nephews, Terry Hawkins (Becky), Charlie (Mandy) Hawkins and Larry (Dee) Hawkins; a very special caregiver and life long friend, Drue Balderson; special friends, Mary Trivette and Charlotte Dugger; her nursing home buddy, Carol Roope and her special cat, Baby.
A graveside service for Dorothy M Minks will be conducted on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11 am in Sunset Memorial Park with Bill Worley to officiate.
Pallbearers will be Will Hawkins, Jamie Meade, Greg Thomas, Lee Greever, John Triplett and Ted Trivett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Atwood, Jody Hawkins, Gene Hackney and Joe Thomas.
The Family wishes to express a very special thank you to the staff of the Mountain City Care Center for the care they provided for Dorothy.
Dorothy will lie in state from 9:30 am - 10:30 am on Tuesday prior to the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Minks family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683