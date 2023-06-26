November 12, 1946 - June 20, 2023
BUTLER - Charles Douglas Laws age 76 of Dry Hill Road in Butler, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Johnson city Medical Center. He was born November 12,1946 to the late Chalmas G Laws and Charlene Laws in Mountain City, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy J. Laws; brother, Robert Laws; sister n law, Glenda Smith; two brothers in law, Roger Riddle and Dean Morefield; nephew, Chirs Morefield; father n law, Fred Laws and Mother n law, Elsie Laws.
Doug was a big Dale Earnhardt, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Volunteers fan. He was a farmer, loved tractors and mowing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Tim Laws (Beth); brother, Brent Laws (Jerri); grandchildren, Amber and Abby Laws; two sisters n law, Phyllis Morefield and Mary Lou Riddle; brother n law, Raymond Smith; three Aunts, Juanita Wilson, Carolyn Wagner and Pat Icenhour; uncle, Steve Tester; special friends, Tracy Atwood, Jackie Atwood, Jeff West, the late, Bob Garland and his best friend, Junior Potter.
A combined memorial service for both Doug and Peggy will be announced later.
A special Thank You to Beth Stout for taking excellent care of him during his illness.
Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
