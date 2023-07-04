David Arnold Putman, 88, passed away Sunday June 18, 2023. He was born April 7, 1935 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Fred Winfred Putman and Elizabeth Anne Arney Putman.
Mr. Putman served in the US Army. His favorite past time was fishing, watching the stock market, wood working, and he loved his K-9 companions.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny Putman. Surviving are his children Jeffrey (Kathy) Putman, Lisa Lightfoot, Shane Putman, Steve Putman; grandchildren David Putman, Savannah (Austin) Lynch, Daniel Lightfoot; sister Sally Wilson; brothers AG (Brenda) Putman, Randle (Joan) Putman.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3385 Roan Creek Rd., Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
The family would like to say a very special thanks to Pam and Charity for the loving care given Mr. Putman.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of David Arnold Putman has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.