Michael Madrey, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born on June 30, 1944 to the late Edward Leroy Madrey and Martha Jean Hess. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Cassidy McMullen.
Michael was a United States Navy Veteran, having served aboard the USS Sampson from 1967-1971. He was Assistant Chief of Police in Cumberland, Kentucky. Michael enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating and fishing. His favorite thing to do was watch his grandson, Aaron play football.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Richard Madrey of Butler, TN and his precious grandson, Aaron Madrey of Butler, TN.
A Military graveside service will be held on April 1, 2023 at 1 pm at Gambill Springs Cemetery accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.
