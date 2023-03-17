We are saddened to announce the passing of Ed Gentry, age 79, on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on August 8, 1943 to the late Dessie Gentry. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Gentry; sister, Christine Fletcher and niece, Sharon Sala.
Ed was a farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and talking to people.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Connie Gentry of Johnson City; son, Brian Gentry of Johnson City; two sisters, Joy Wolfe and Georgia Bell Isaacs; two brothers, Frankie Gentry (Rosa) of Butler and Charlie Gentry of Mountain City; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Ed will be Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at 2 pm in the Charles B Hux Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Shannon Courtner officiating. The Family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the funeral. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Gentry, Vance Gentry, Wayne Johnson, Chris Pierce, Austin Sala and Tom Poore
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the Staff of Mountain City Care Center and Amedisys Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Gentry family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683