We are saddened to announce the passing of Kathleen Baker, age 96, on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born on November 22, 1926 to the late Luther Ogden Wolfe and Reta Ethel Dugger Wolfe. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John D Baker and brother, Bill Wolfe. She loved gardening and was a member of the Bakers Gap Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. Kathleen attended and later taught at the Watauga Academy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Main (Ray) of Mountain City; son, Johnny C Baker (Nita) of Butler; four grandchildren, Jonathan Baker of Elizabethton, Jason Baker of Mountain City, Sawyer Main of Mountain City and Jeff Baker of Butler; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephew, Teresa McClain (Joe) of Florida, Joan Anderson of VA and Jimmy Moody, of Butler and her special friend, Jessica Baker also survives.
Funeral service for Kathleen will be Friday, February 10, at 3 pm at Bakers Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Peterson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 – 3 pm prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Bakers Gap Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Baker, Jeff Baker, Jacob Baker, Jonathan Baker, Sawyer Main and Jackson Baker.
Honorary Pallbearers are David Baker, Adam Lunceford, Ray Lunceford, Larry Stanton and Sam Allen.
