Frances June Lewis, age 77, of Mountain City, TN; passed away on Sunday morning March 26, 2023 at Mountain City Care Center. June was born on January 10, 1946 in Greenville, TN to the late Gene French and Frances Ricker French. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberley Widener, grandson, Corey Johnson, infant brother, Gene French, brothers-in laws, Tommy DeVoti and Leroy Moon.
June was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 42 years, Joe Lewis; daughter, Lara Johnson; three sisters, Carolyn DeVoti, Jimmie Moon, Janice Nave and husband Bob; grandchildren, Chris Cannet, Ashley Johnson, Courtney Cannet, T.J. Patterson, Adam Johnson, Josh Widener; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kayla, Alarik, Aiden, Connor, Serenity and C.J.; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Josh Giddings to officiate. June’s wish was to be cremated and her remains will be buried at Dunn Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit Joe at Mountain City Care Center, room 313.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Frances June Lewis has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.