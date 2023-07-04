MOUNTAIN CITY - Margie Marie Baker Stout, age 101, passed away June 23, 2023 in Mountain City, TN. She was born in Kentucky on October 31, 1921, to the late Everette C. Baker and Cleda H. Surgener Baker. She married the love of her life, Ralph Greely Stout on October 11, 1941, and resided in Mountain City, TN for the remainder of her beautiful life.
She was a loving mother of five children, Howard A. Stout (Wanda), Mary Elizabeth Stout Slatery (Patrick), Linda Sue Stout Nelson (Robert), Carole Ann Stout Shore (William), and Jeffrey Baker Stout (Laurie). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Howard L. Baker and Jack C. Baker, her husband, Ralph G. Stout, and her youngest son, Jeffrey Baker Stout.
Those left to cherish her memories include her four children, twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one nephew, Mike J. Baker (Barb), two nieces, Robin Baker Nyland (John), Jean Baker Garrison (Tom), nine great-grand-nieces and nephews and their families. While she had many dear friends over the years, she shared close relationships and special time with Nancy Wills, Wanda Payne, Sandra and Larry Hutchinson, Nancy Brown, Joe and Debbie Ray, Joe Sherwood, Cheryl Baker, and Warren Stewart.
Margie attended Harlan High School where she was band sponsor, marching proudly in front with red roses her junior and senior years. She attended Lincoln Memorial University where she met her husband of 75 years. He became a jeweler and established his business in Mountain City with his father, Allen M. Stout. Ralph was a well-known referee and mayor of Mountain City for 17 years. Margie assisted in running the family business and the home, while Ralph pursued his career in sports officiating.
Margie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend to this community. She enjoyed spending time sewing, knitting, baking, and gardening. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.
In lieu of flowers and food, friends and family may make a donation to the First Methodist Church of Mountain City.
There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in Mountain City, TN with Warren Stewart and John Crabtree officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .
The family of Margie Marie Stout has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.