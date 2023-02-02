Mamie Joan (Jo) McElroy of Quitman, Ga passed away on Wednesday,
January 4, 2023, at the age of 88 while residing at The Presbyterian Home of Georgia. She is predeceased by her parents Reverend, Dr. Frank H. and Mae Carpenter McElroy, Sr. of Quitman, Georgia, and her sister, Mae Cheatham of Issaquah, Washington. Mamie Jo was born on March 28, 1934, in Troy, Alabama. She was a graduate of Grady School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA., and received her Bachelor of Nursing degree at San Diego State University, San Diego, California. She worked in nursing for 50+ years restoring the health of the infirmed while enhancing her patient’s quality of life. Through her profession, she spent her life caring for others. Her favorite areas of nursing included surgery and pediatrics.
She was known for her sweet, giving spirit and infectious giggle. She was a member of the Quitman Garden Club and served as President at one time, was a Master Gardner, and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved tending to her beautiful flowers and maintaining her gorgeous yard.
She is survived by her two children, Tracey Simcox Lewis (Derrick) of Port Wentworth, Georgia, and Dirk S. Simcox (Amy), of Mountain City, Tennessee. She will be loved and missed by her three grandchildren, Jessica Lewis Lee (Alex), of Hinesville, Georgia, Dylan and Connor Simcox of Mountain City, Tennessee, and two great granddaughters, Nilah & Maisie Lee, of Hinesville, Georgia. She is also survived by her seven brothers and sisters. Nell John of Athens, Georgia, Bill McElroy (Dot) of Stuart’s Draft, Virginia, Martha Bennett (George) of Valdosta, Georgia, Roland McElroy (Bettie) of Falls Church, Virginia, Dr. Annie Laurie McElroy (Bill Maddox) of Thomasville, Georgia, Dr. Frank H. McElroy, Jr. (Edna) of Quitman, Georgia, and Sue Ellen Patterson Lewis (David) of Athens, Georgia, and many precious nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for March 25, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Presbyterian Church in Quitman, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to The Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, P.O. Box 926, Quitman, Georgia, 31643.