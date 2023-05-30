COLD SPRINGS - Mildred Pauline Dancy, 103, of Cold Springs, passed away February 14, 2023 in Mountain City, Tennessee, after suffering a stroke.
Pauline, as she liked to be called, was born February 20, 1919 to the late Charles O. Shupe and Mary Ethie Lowe Shupe in Cold Springs, Johnson County, Tennessee. Her father ran the Shupe Roller Mill which had been in the family for over 100 years. Pauline attended local schools and graduated from Johnson County High School. After graduation, Pauline took the advice of a cousin and attended the Beauty Academy in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina where she received her cosmetology license. It was also in North Wilkesboro where she met her future husband, Isham Wiles Dancy.
Pauline and Ike were married on April 1, 1939 at the courthouse in Independence, Virginia. Soon after, they moved to Baltimore, Maryland where Ike worked as a welder at the Bethlehem Steel Shipyards.
During World War II, Pauline moved back to Tennessee to live with her parents while Ike served overseas in the U.S. Navy. After the war, the couple moved back to Baltimore where they would stay until Ike’s retirement. While Ike worked as a welder and steamfitter, Pauline worked as a homemaker. However, she had many interests. She was an avid pinochle player and hosted many pinochle get-togethers with her friends and neighbors. Pauline also belonged to the Wynnettes bowling team for many years. Pauline was active in her church and the Christian Women’s Society of Baltimore County.
In 1980, Ike retired, and the couple moved back to Tennessee, building a home on the original Shupe farm in the Cold Springs community. Pauline and Ike joined First Baptist Church of Mountain City and became active members. It was during this time that Pauline revived her interest in needlework, creating many beautiful and treasured quilts for family members. She also loved crewel work and even worked on several pieces right before she died.
Pauline was one of ten children with one surviving sister, Shirley Ward of Winston Salem, North Carolina. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Ike Dancy; brothers Aubrey Shupe, Kenneth Shupe Doran Shupe and Dwight Shupe who was killed in action during World War II; sisters Flora Payne, Opal Nethercutt, Jean Stanley, and Vivian Stewart.
Along with her sister, Pauline is survived by children Karen Houtz of Darlington, Maryland, Kirk L. Dancy of Reston, Virginia and Charles Michael Dancy of Rosedale, Maryland; grandchildren Amy Houtz-Martin and husband Chester, Kate Elie and husband Oswald, Blair Dancy and wife Abilene, Lindsay Albanese and husband William, and Alec Dancy and wife Jimena; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and care-giver Phyllis Lipford.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Interment was at Reece Memorial Cemetery in Mountain City, Tennessee followed by a Celebration of Life in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
