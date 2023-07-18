Richard Autry Wittenberg, 83, passed away July 13, 2023. Richard was born April 18, 1940 in New Castle, DE to the late Jack and Grace Wittenberg.
Richard was a librarian for the University of Delaware for 21 years. He loved to play music, especially the guitar and mandolin. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Blue Lodge.
Survivors include his children, Bonnie Jean Wittenberg and Richard Donald Wittenberg (Karen) of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren, Richard (Ritchie) Wittenberg Jr. (Sage), Kaylee Wittenberg of Mountain City, TN; great grandchildren, Richard D. Wittenberg III, Jenson Levi Wittenberg; stepdaughter, Betty Towes; special friends, Bob Allen, Earl Williams; several friends and family in the Delaware area.
There will be no formal service held.
