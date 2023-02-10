Basil Eugene “Gene” Sluder, 78, of Elizabethton passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Community Living Center at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born November 30, 1944 in Shady Valley to the late Carl and Brookie Wood Sluder. Gene was a 1964 Graduate of Johnson County High School. Gene proudly served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam Era. He loved God and his county fervently. He retired from the City of Titusville, Florida and was known to his co-workers as “Super Man”. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Veronica Hensz Sluder, April 10, 2022, his Brothers: Glenn Sluder, Jack Sluder and Walter Sluder and his sisters: Myrtle Hutchinson, Mildred Upchurch, Adelphia “Deb” French, Dora Lee Lunceford and Darla Evans.
Those left to cherish his memories are his brother: William “Bill” Sluder of Bristol, Tn., his sisters: Dorothy “Dottie” Fullen and husband Denny and Delores “Dee” Behrens all of New Freedom, PA. Several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2023 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Shady Valley Baptist Church, Shady Valley, Tn. Followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dan Little officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Mike Owens, Kenneth Sluder, Lonnie Morley, Houze Cretsinger, Heath Owens and Joe Lunceford. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tenn. 37203. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sluder family