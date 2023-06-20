BUTLER - Shirley Ann Fritts, age 69 of Butler, Tennessee passed away on June 9, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Shirley was born in Carter County, Tennessee to the late Howard and Juanita Cole Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack Campbell, John Campbell, June Campbell, Jim Campbell, Mack Campbell and sister, Peggy Roberts.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Buster Fritts; two daughters, Lori Garland (Jessie) and Felicia Dugger (Kevin) all of Butler, Tennessee; two sisters, Marsone Campbell and Linda Buchanan; two brothers, Larry Campbell and Tom Campbell; eight grandchildren, Cody Whaley (Kayla), John Whaley (Miranda), Tim Dugger (Kaitlyn), Devin Dugger, Katie Whaley (Dalton), Josh Dugger, James Garland, Nathan Dugger; one great-grandchild, Emberly Dugger; several special nieces and nephews and her very special fur baby, Rambo.
Shirley was a homemaker, a very hard-working and very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She always cared and worried about everyone else more than she did herself. She loved gardening and playing her favorite board game with her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all. She was the backbone of her family and will be dearly missed by all her family.
A special Thank You to all of her friends at Fresenius Kidney Care in Mountain City.
The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm on Friday June 16, 2023 in the Charles B. Hux Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 pm with Homer Vanover officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Rocks Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
At other times, friends may call the home at 15514 Highway 67 West, Butler, Tennessee
Pallbearers will be Josh Dugger, Tim Dugger, Cody Whaley, John Whaley, Michael Fritts and James Garland.
Honorary Pallbearers are Devin Dugger, Kevin Dugger, Jessie Garland, Randall Dugger, Chris Dugger and Randolph Dugger.
