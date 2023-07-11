LAUREL BLOOMERY - Wilma Elizabeth Greer, age 98 and a half, of Sugar Creek Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, July 3, 2023, at Mountain City Care Center. She was born October 23, 1924 in Laurel Bloomery, TN to the late John F. Greer and Anna Gentry Greer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Miller; brother, Wayne Greer; sisters-in law, Ruth Blevins Greer and Kathleen Greer and brothers-in-law, Bob Morefield, Charles Hux, Vance Greer and Julian Miller, nephew, Joe Hux.
Although Wilma had no biological children of her own, she was like a mother to her nieces and nephews, as well as other children in her community. She would often take her nieces and nephews on picnics and other fun adventures. Wilma graduated in 1943 from Damascus High School and attended Andrew Jackson Business College in Nashville, TN. She also worked at several different places throughout the years as a secretary. Wilma was the oldest member of Stateline Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Iris Hux-Greer and Ethel G. Morefield; nieces and nephews, Marcia Thomas (Wade), Mike Morefield (Linda), John Morefield, Joe Morefield, Robby Morefield, Carolyn Mize (John), Tim Greer (Pam), Debbie Caffey (Bill), Lee Lewis (Wayne); several great nieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews.
Per Wilma’s request she will be cremated, and no formal service will be held.
Special thanks to her Silver Angel, Pam Price who lovingly cared for her the past two years and thanks to the staff of Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center.
