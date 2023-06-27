We are saddened to announce the passing of William Dean Winters, age 60, on Friday, June 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1962, to the late Eula Mae Winters in Mountain City, Tennessee. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Joe Winters: Nephews, Jonathan Forrester, Brandon Forrester, Allen Winters, and Brad Garland.
He loved working on the farm and Gardening. Dean retired from The Johnson County Landfill and was a 1980 graduate of Johnson County High School.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Kathy Forrester of Mountain City; brother Glen “Pooh” Winters (Debbie) of Mountain City, Tennessee; nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews also survives and his beloved dog, Junior, who he adored.
Memorial service for Dean will be conducted Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7 pm at the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Morefield officiating.
Family will receive friends from 6 – 7 pm prior to his service.
The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations to be made to the funeral home to assist with his funeral expenses.
