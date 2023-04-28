We are saddened to announce the passing of Sue Taylor, age 62, at her residence in Mountain City on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1960 to the late Tony Riley Smith and Mary Smith. In addition to her parents, she is peceded in death by her infant son, Donnie Blevins; The fathers of her children; Sisters, Sharon Shelton and Carolyn Taylor and brothers, Roger Smith and Tony smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Justin Taylor (Ashley Petit) of Mountain City and Jeffrey Stanley of Boone, NC; Grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah Taylor and Jerry Cook; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Larry Shelton and best friend Connie Stout.
It was Sue's wishes to be cremated and no formal services held
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Taylor family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683