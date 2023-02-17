Della Rae Snyder, age 101, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023 at Mountain City Care Center. Della Rae was born January 16, 1922 in Trade, TN to the late Ben and Hattie Maine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Bruce Snyder; sister, Ella Mae Wagner (Jake); brothers, Dale, J.D. (Irene), Burman, Kenneth (Glenna Mae), and W.C. “Bud” Maine (Peggy); brothers-in-law, J.E. Crosswhite, Gene Shupe, Robert Warren.
Della Rae was employed at IRC/TRW in Boone, NC for over 25 years. Like many among her generation, she was a wonderful homemaker, gardener, and cook. She was well known for making cheese and took orders from all across the region. She was a member of Trade Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Patsy Snyder and husband Leroy Kneitz of Trade, TN; sisters, Bernice Crosswhite of Knoxville, TN, Lucille Warren of Pleasant Grove, AL; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Derrick Wilson and John Crabtree officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Jim Shine and Staff of Mountain City Care Center for all of their love care and kindness.
At other times, friends and family may visit the home of her daughter, 782 Main Road, Trade, TN 37691.
The family kindly requests no food or flowers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Della Rae Snyder has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.