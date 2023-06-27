Kenneth “Kenny” Bruce Mains, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 17, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Ralph Mains and Ruthie Phillips Mains of Mountain City and the late Dorothy Mains, who helped raise him.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck McFadden and Bill McFadden; sisters, Rosanne Canter; infant sister, Kathy Mains and his grandson, Jacob Ward.
Kenny had a love for guns, knives and flowers but most of all he loved his wife, Sharon of 38 years, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to joke and could always brighten a room with his smile and laughter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharon of 38 years; sons, Timothy Mains (Sheena), Kenny Lee Mains (Lainy), Willie Roark (Alex) and Chuck Roark (Ted); daughters, Ruthie Canter (Michael) and Joan Feltner (Deb); brothers, Billy Mains (Alice) and Bobby Mains (Sylvia); sisters, Wilma Carpenter (Ronnie), Peg McFadden and Patricia Greer (Curtis), grandchildren, Brianna and Triston Mains, Jacob, Connor, Michael and Serenity Mains, Rylee Mains, Makayla Osbourne (Simon), Bradley Wilson, Kaleb Ward, Carson and Chloe, Charlotte and McKenzie Canter, Ben Feltner, Olivia, Emma, Anna, Avery and Maddie Roark, great grandchildren, Ruby Osbourne, Adalynn, and Amelia Feltner; Many nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends, Holly McCrimmon, Ken May, Gene Ward, Mica Brown, Ralph Smith, And Melissa Fritts (Lee) also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 23,2023 from 6 pm to 7 pm in the Charles B. Hux Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with the Funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Tony Potter to officiate. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, June 24,2023 at 11 am in Sunset Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Mains, Kenny Lee Mains, Jacob Mains, Willie Roark, Dwayne Atwood, Michael Canter, Jason Feltner, Ken May and Triston Mains.
Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Stout, Kaleb Ward, Bradley Wilson and all his grandchildren.
Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, Tennessee is honored to be serving the Mains family.